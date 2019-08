DAYTON, Ohio - Lansing’s Griffin Conine hit his league-leading 19th home run as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-6 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the series.

The Dragons climbed out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second and third innings. Lansing tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth before the Dragons regained the lead with one run in the bottom of the same inning. But Lansing scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead and then added five more in the seventh to extend their lead to 10-3. The Dragons closed out the scoring with one run in the eighth and two in the ninth.