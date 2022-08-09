DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chaminade Julienne football team embarks on a new path ahead of the 2022 season as longtime Dayton-area coach Earl White takes over the program.

Earl white, a seasoned coach with plenty of experience in the Miami Valley, is already bringing plenty of energy in the first couple weeks of practices.

“I’m just very happy with the opportunity to be here and I look forward to the challenge,” said White.

White comes from Meadowdale and has also recently coached at Belmont and Thurgood Marshall. He’s led teams to fifteen league championships and was also named Miami Valley Division 2 coach of the year in 2017.

While it’s been somewhat of an adjustment, White said the community is making him feel at home.

“It’s just a different place. You know, it’s new routines, different systems in place. So just learning those things, the kids have been great. Everybody’s been great and bringing me in making me feel comfortable.

With a completely new offense under White, moving away from the spread to a Wing-T, the team is looking to reclaim the Greater Catholic League for the first time since 2019.

Chaminade Julienne is scheduled to face Belmont in the season opener on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. at home.