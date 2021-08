DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Dayton Christian School cut the ribbon on its new 10,000-square-foot preschool and kindergarten wing at its Miamisburg campus.

The investment, which was $400,000, will allow the school to meet increased Pre K - 12 enrollment, having seen a 15 percent increase for just the 2021-22 school year. The school said that enrollment at the elementary level jumped 25 percent in that same period.