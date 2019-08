CLEVELAND (WCMH) -- Baker Mayfield is retracting a public apology he made back in 2017 for what many considered to be a display of poor sportsmanship after leading his college team to victory over Ohio State.

In a GQ article published Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback told the magazine he meant "zero" of what he said in 2017 and was forced to make the apology by Oklahoma University "higher-ups." He told GQ writer Clay Skipper he was "almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize."