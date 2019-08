BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Dayton Dragons scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning and held on to defeat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-1 on Wednesday night in the longest Dragons game in more than two years. Five Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits and no earned runs as Bowling Green went 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

The game lasted four hours, 11 minutes, making it the longest Dragons game in terms of both innings and clock time since Minor League Baseball adopted the current format of a “free runner” at second base to start each inning once the game goes beyond nine innings. The format was utilized beginning with the 2018 season. The last Dragons game to go longer was July 20, 2017, when the Dragons played a 13-inning game against Peoria that lasted four hours, 27 minutes.