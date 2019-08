Midland, MICHIGAN (WDTN) Jay Schuyler hit a two-run home run and the Dayton Dragons turned two big inning-ending doubles plays with the bases loaded as they held on to defeat the Great Lakes Loons 5-3 on Wednesday night. The game was the opener to a three-game series.

The Dragons built a 5-1 lead over the first four innings before Great Lakes scored two in the seventh, but Dragons relievers Eddy Demurias and Matt Pidich closed the door on the Loons comeback efforts.