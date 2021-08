DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Children's has more than 3,800 employees and Dayton Children's President & CEO, Debbie Feldman, says more than 60 percent of them are already vaccinated.

"Those that come into healthcare come in with a certain level of responsibility and commitment to our community and our patients," said Feldman. "So we believe that this is an important step. Healthcare really needs to lead the way."