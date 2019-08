LANSING, Mich. - Jay Schuyler had two hits and three runs batted in and Miguel Hernandez added two doubles with two RBI to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday afternoon. The win gave the Dragons a split of the four-game series in Lansing as they closed out their seven-game road trip with a record of 3-4.

The Dragons collected 15 hits in the game, their second highest total in a game this season and their highest since they had 18 on July 5 at Bowling Green. All nine hitters had at least one hit, and the Dragons had at least one hit in all nine innings. They matched a season-high for most hits with men in scoring position in a series with 13 over the four-game set.