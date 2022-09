HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a reunion of two head coaches that played together back in the 80’s, as Wayne’s Roosevelt Mukes and Miamisburg’s Lance Schneider go head to head in our week 5 Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

Both the Warriors and Vikings enter this GWOC matchup 2-2 on the season and will seek their first conference win on Friday night.