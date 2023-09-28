MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairmont Firebirds and Miamisburg Vikings are set to face off in a week 7 GWOC showdown on Friday night in our Operation Football El Toro Game of the Week.

The Firebirds put their undefeated 3-0 conference record on the line as they look to go to 5-2 overall on the season and keep their win streak going.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are 1-2 in GWOC play, but also 4-2 overall. Miamisburg is coming off its first league win of the season after defeating Northmont 36-33.

The Vikings haven’t beat the Firebirds since 2016.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Holland Field this Friday night.