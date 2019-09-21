Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Milton Union Bulldogs

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Milton-Union Bulldogs, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to:

Gretchen Brown

Audrey Coffey

Katie Craig

Mya Evans

Savanna Grise

Chloe Howell

Skylar Unger

Three cheers for the Milton-Union Bulldogs – our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

