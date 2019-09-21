Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Valley View Marching Spartans

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Valley View Marching Spartans, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Mike Burns, assisted by Amanda Newton, Allie Moyer, Brent Fugate and Mike Tate the Marching Spartans are 70 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Beautiful Us” and features original music by Eric Rath and the song “Creep” by Radiohead. The band will be at opening ceremonies for the Germantown Pretzel Festival on September 28 along with several OMEA band contests through October.

