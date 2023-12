HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After just a 14-14 tie game at half, Wayne outlasted Fairmont in a GWOC defensive showdown on Friday night as the Warriors picked up a 36-29 victory.

The Warriors improve to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the league. Fairmont drops to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in GWOC play.