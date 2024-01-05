RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cayden Bishop hit a go-ahead three-pointer right before the final buzzer, lifting the Stebbins boys basketball team to a thrilling 46-45 victory over MVL foe Butler on Friday night.

The back-and-forth game saw three total buzzer beaters to end each quarter, with a fourth that ultimately didn’t count.

The Indians notched their sixth straight win to improve to 6-2 in the MVL and 7-3 overall, still leading the Valley division.

With the loss, Butler’s six-game win streak comes to an end as the Aviators fall to 6-2 in the league and 6-3 overall on the season.