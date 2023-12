SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Bryn Martin led all scorers with 21 points as the Springboro girls basketball team cruised to a 51-17 win over Wayne on Wednesday night keeping the Panthers’ undefeated streak in the GWOC alive.

Springboro improves to 3-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall this season.

Wayne suffers its first loss in the GWOC and falls to 2-1 in league and 3-2 overall.