CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont boys hoops knocked off Wayne 64-53 on an emotional night in the Thunderbolts community, as the team honored the coaching staff that helped saved the life of Luke Mangen, an underclassmen player who suffered a heart attack at practice this week.

Northmont Schools Superintendent Tony Thomas released a statement in response to Mangen’s incident:

“The Mangen family has had and continues to impact the Northmont Community greatly. The family would be grateful for highlighting how the community supports them and Luke as they remain at the Ronald McDonald House as his medical needs continue to be addressed.”

Northmont is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, with all proceeds going to the Mangen family, as Luke continues to recover at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Thunderbolts improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the GWOC with Friday’s big home win.