KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kaylah Thornton and the Fairmont girls basketball team handed Centerville its first loss of the season in a GWOC showdown at Trent Arena on Wednesday night, as the Firebirds notch the 42-32 victory.

Fairmont sophomore Kaylah Thornton continues to dominate this year, finishing with 18 points on the night to keep her game average above 22 on the young season.

The Firebirds improve to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference, while the Elks drop to 4-1.