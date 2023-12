MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Bobacarr Njie led all scorers with 21 points as the Centerville boys basketball team cruised to a 68-44 season-opening win over Miamisburg in GWOC play in the first game in four years without Elks’ star Gabe Cupps.

Centerville’s Eli Greenberg added 14 points and Jonathan Powell posted 12.

Kyle Anderson led the Vikings with 11 points.

The Elks begin the 2023-24 campaign 1-0 overall and in league play, while the Vikings fall to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the GWOC.