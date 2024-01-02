CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville boys basketball team held off a late fourth-quarter rally from GWOC rival Wayne, defeating the Warriors 65-59 on Tuesday night for the Elks’ first win in two games.

Jonathan Powell led the Elks with 17 points, while Baboucarr Njie added 14 points.

The win snaps a two-game losing steak for Centerville while also ending Wayne’s three-game winning streak.

The Elks now sit at 6-1 in the GWOC and 6-3 overall to remain in sole control of first place in the conference standings. The Warriors fall to 3-4 in the league and 5-4 overall.

Centerville is set to next face Moeller on the road this Friday. Wayne will play at Elder on Friday night.