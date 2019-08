Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The Lake County Captains battled back from a 3-0 deficit and broke a 4-4 tie with one run in the ninth inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Tuesday night. The two teams split the four-game series as Dayton finished its eight-game home stand with a record of 5-3.

With the loss, the Dragons remained four games behind South Bend in the East Division wildcard race with 26 games to play.