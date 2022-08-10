DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a tough season in 2021, the Carroll football team is looking to get back on the winning track by bringing back a defensive mindset that dates back to the program’s historic title-years during the 2000s.

The Patriots did not win a game last season, but the team believes it was because of a lack of confidence. This year’s group is bringing a whole new attitude to the gridiron.

The team is reflecting on past traditions, harnessing the mindset of the “Carroll Blackshirts” — the nickname given to players on former coach Steve Bartlett’s hard-nosed defense in the 2000’s.

“We are a run stopping defense now. And they they have embraced that role and really going back to the Carroll Blackshirts that have paved the way. We’ve given them that goal to kind of anchor in their mind,” said Carroll football head coach Cody Byrd.

Carroll will open the 2022 regular season against Ponitz Career Tech on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.