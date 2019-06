DAYTON, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts scored seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 9-6 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 7,684 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field. The two clubs split the four-game series to start the second half.

Lansing led 1-0 before taking a commanding lead with seven runs in the fourth, collecting four hits in the inning and taking advantage of two Dragons errors that led to five unearned runs. The inning also included a bases loaded walk and a hit batsman with three men on base to force in a run.