OHSAA releases tentative details for spring sports seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) released new details this week regarding potential spring sports schedules and tournament information should schools reopen in early May.

OHSAA says that if school facilities do not reopen this school year, there will not be a spring sports season.

“If the Governor and Ohio Department of Health deem it safe to reopen school facilities in early May, then we will have a shortened spring sports season that extends into June,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “I commend our sports administration staff for putting the schedules together working on state tournament sites.”

The following dates are subject to change:

BASEBALL

State tournament dates determined by availability of Akron Canal Park.

Acclimation Period – May 4-8

Season Begins – May 9

Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 11

Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 17

Sectional Tournaments – May 23-30

District Tournaments – June 1-6

Regional Tournaments – June 11-12

State Tournament at Akron Canal Park (subject to change) – June 19-21

Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – June 27

SOFTBALL

Acclimation Period – May 4-8

Season Begins – May 9

Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18

Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 24

Sectional Tournaments – May 30-June 6

District Tournaments – June 8-13

Regional Tournaments – June 15-20

State Tournament at Akron Firestone Stadium (subject to change) – June 25-27

Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – July 4

LACROSSE

Acclimation Period – May 4-8

Season Begins – May 9

Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18

Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 25

Regional Qualifying – May 26-30

Regional Tournaments – June 1-7

State Semifinals – June 8-10

State Championships at Ohio Wesleyan University (subject to change) – June 13

Season Concludes (regular-season games can be played up until this date) – June 13

BOYS TENNIS

Acclimation Period – May 4-8

Season Begins – May 9

Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 18

Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 24

Sectional Tournaments – May 30-June 6

District Tournaments – June 8-13

State Tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School (subject to change) – June 18-20

Season Concludes (regular-season contests can be played up until this date) – June 27

TRACK AND FIELD

Athletic facilities at The Ohio State University will not be available in June, so the state tournament will be split into three different sites, per division. Details are below.

Acclimation Period – May 4-8

Season Begins – May 9

Tournament Entry/Withdrawal – May 25

Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting – May 31

District Tournaments – June 9-13

Regional Tournaments – June 17-20

State Tournament – June 26-27

State Tournament Sites (subject to change): Division I at Hilliard Darby; Division II at Pickerington North; Division III at Westerville North

Season Concludes (regular-season meets can be held up until this date) – June 27

The mandatory no-contact period remains in place through May 1. No practices or group workouts may occur through this date, but the OHSAA encourages coaches to maintain electronic correspondence with their student-athletes.

