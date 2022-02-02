DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) girls and boys basketball state tournaments at the University of Dayton Arena will go on sale Monday, February 7.

The tickets be available for purchase at at 10 a.m. at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance, according to a release from OHSAA.

“For the first time since 2019, we are able to welcome back a full house for the basketball state tournaments,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA executive director. “The University of Dayton does such a great job hosting basketball tournaments and we know that fans are excited to check out UD Arena. It is a tremendous basketball arena and we are so excited that our student-athletes will get to play for a state championship in front of a packed arena.”

Both state tournaments will be at the arena March 10-12 and 18-20. The divisional rotation for the state tournaments this season is Division III, II, IV and I.

Single-session adult tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students. Single-session premium tickets are $20. OHSAA said parking fees are included in the ticket cost.