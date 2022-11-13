(WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional final playoff pairings and neutral sites Sunday afternoon as 7 area teams are in the hunt for a regional title this week.

Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections. Rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools.

The higher seeded team is the designated home team.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals.

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Region 2

2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 8

4 Kings Mills Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium

Region 11

3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15

2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22

3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 26

2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium

Region 28

2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium