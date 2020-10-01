OHSAA announces football playoff pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the regional brackets for the football playoffs Thursday, which currently include 648 schools that will take part in the 2020 postseason.

The brackets and other playoff information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

In a normal season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season. However, this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs will begin in Week 7 (Oct. 9-10) and all teams could opt in.

