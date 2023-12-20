DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In the first year of legal sports gambling, the Ohio Casino Control Commission reported almost $6 billion has been wagered in the Buckeye State.

Of that $6 billion spent, a taxable revenue of $779 million was generated.

Through both online sports betting sites and retail, this growing amount has prompted discussions about the impact of legalized sports gambling.

“It was kind of expected to do very well. But it as a state, it’s like it’s lived up to the expectations. It’s a big state with a thriving gambling market that’s already had casinos and racing shows for a while. So, from the sports betting side, we saw, you know, everything we expected to see,” said Steve Schult, managing editor of Play Ohio.

Between January and November of this year, the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio answered over 9,500 calls to their helpline. In January alone, nearly 1,500 calls were made to the network.

“It’s been far higher than previous years throughout this year. However, it curtailed a little bit in the summer. And sports betting tends to be a little bit calmer time in the summer period. And we’ve seen that uptick in calls as well as that uptick in overall handle for sports betting as well,” said Derek Longmeier, executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

As the year comes to a close, the network is looking to implement changes after identifying areas in need of improvement.

“One area that we’re really focused on is expanding access to gambling clinicians or therapists throughout the state. And we see that there’s about two thirds of Ohio counties that don’t have anyone gambling qualified to treat within those counties. So that’s a big focus of this coming year,” said Longmeier.

November and December are two of the biggest months for sports betting, with a full revenue list to be made available Jan. 2024.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.