Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day and Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney held a joint press conference ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes and Tigers play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will play the winner of the earlier LSU vs. Oklahoma game. Both games air in ESPN.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.