Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day and Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney held a joint press conference ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes and Tigers play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will play the winner of the earlier LSU vs. Oklahoma game. Both games air in ESPN.

