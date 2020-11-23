Ohio State’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State football team will end its 2020 regular season with three noon games.
Ohio State Athletics Associate Athletics Director of Communications Jerry Emig tweeted Monday that the Buckeye’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5. (His original tweet had a typo of Dec. 12, the day of the Michigan game, but he corrected himself later to say Dec. 5.)
