Ohio State’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State football team will end its 2020 regular season with three noon games.

Ohio State Athletics Associate Athletics Director of Communications Jerry Emig tweeted Monday that the Buckeye’s game against Michigan State will kick off at noon on Dec. 5. (His original tweet had a typo of Dec. 12, the day of the Michigan game, but he corrected himself later to say Dec. 5.)

