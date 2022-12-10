NEW YORK (WCMH) — Ohio State fans will have to wait another year to see a Buckeye break the team’s nearly two-decade Heisman Trophy drought.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, a finalist for college football’s most prestigious individual award for a second year in a row, finished third in the voting as USC quarterback Caleb Williams claimed the award Saturday night at the Heisman ceremony in New York City.

In addition to Stroud and Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan (2nd) and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (4th) were also up for the award.

Stroud had another strong season with the Scarlet & Grey as he led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, throwing for more than 3,300 passing yards and tossing 37 touchdowns. His play also earned him the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award for the second time along with nominations for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards.

He is the only Buckeye player to be a Heisman finalist twice since the Heisman committee invited multiple players to the ceremony starting in 1982. Former OSU QB Troy Smith remains the last Buckeye to win the Heisman, taking the award in 2006. Stroud finished fourth in the voting in 2021.

Stroud is projected to be among the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft, if he declares, and could become the first Buckeye to be the No. 1 overall pick since Orlando Pace in 1997.

Stroud and the Buckeyes are now preparing for its playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.