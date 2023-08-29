COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State is four days away from its first game, and last week, coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes could play two quarterbacks at Indiana.

Day said junior Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown have neither “won or lost” the job. Day added he took a straw poll of the staff after the Buckeyes’ scrimmage on Aug. 19, asking who the starter should be, and said it was split “50/50.”

“The competitiveness has made both of them better,” Day said. “If you ask our players, they believe in both of those guys.”

The next update from Day is expected to come at noon on Tuesday when he has his weekly news conference. You can watch him speak live in the video player above.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. echoed that sentiment, although he has more experience with McCord since the two played high school together at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

“I think they’re both going to do the right thing … make the right reads,” Harrison said. “I think they both definitely have the arm talent to be able to make any throw in the offense that’s asked of them. I don’t think too much will be different.”

Last week, Day gave some clarity about the offensive line, saying San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons is leading the way to start at left tackle, Carson Hinzman at center, and Josh Fryar at right tackle with freshman Luke Montgomery expected to play.

Another Buckeye who claimed a starting role is sophomore Sonny Styles, who will play at the nickel safety position for second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Styles, 18, has had a rapid progression after he graduated a year early from Pickerington Central in 2021.

Another issue that has been settled is the captains: tight end Cade Stover, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and receiver Xavier Johnson, who will wear the Block O jersey.

“X is the perfect example for what you want an Ohio State player to be,” Harrison said. “He kept working, never really complained about anything. Just his leadership on and off the field. He’s the kind of guy you want leading the team. Like I said, he’s just a great example for myself and the rest of the guys on the team, so I think he’s just the perfect person to wear the Block O.”