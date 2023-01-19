DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buckeye fans are one step closer to stepping back into The Shoe, as the Spring Game has been announced!

The 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The Spring Game will feature Devin Brown and Kyle McCord, both quarterbacks, competing to replace C.J. Stroud, a quarterback, who declared for the NFL draft.

Ticket prices are $7 for general admission. A limited quantity of reserved seats will also be available for $15 and $30, with the potential for service charges.

Attendees at the game will receive free parking, the Buckeyes say.

You can purchase tickets for the game, which go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., by clicking here.