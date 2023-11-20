COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In less than a week, the Ohio State University Buckeyes will battle That Team Up North, and with Rivalry Week comes the crossing out of Ms across the state of Ohio.

The annual tradition is already underway and billboards, plaques, street signs, you name it will likely have their Ms crossed out.

On Ohio State’s campus, students go to work early, crossing out Ms with red tape. Even on social media, Buckeye fans are replacing the letter with an X on their posts and bios.

Some passionate Buckeye fans are feeling pretty confident that OSU’s defense will be able to hold off Michigan, and with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh off the sidelines, fans are curious to see what effect that will have.

“They’ve been doing pretty good without him, so they’ve got good players out there, so I think it’s going to be a good game, but we’re due for one,” Buckeye fan David Walton said.

“I mean, I’m sure it will be a little bit, but not enough to contest the way we’re going to play,” fan Logan Adams said of the Harbaugh suspension.

The game kicks off from Ann Arbor this Saturday at noon.