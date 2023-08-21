COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University wrestler injured this weekend in a shooting wants to let fans know he is on the mend.

Wrestler Sammy Sasso tweeted Sunday night that he is “steadily improving.”

“god bless everyone for their support during this time. it’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner,” Sasso tweeted.

Sasso was shot Friday night and taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. On Saturday, Buckeyes coach Tim Ryan said the fifth-year senior sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ryan said in Saturday’s statement.

Sasso, from Nazareth, Pa., is a decorated collegiate wrestler with two Big Ten titles and two NCAA runner-up finishes.

Ohio State University police and Columbus police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

NBC4 reported on a shooting that occurred Friday in Weinland Park at 8:23 p.m. at 1396 N. High Street. A witness at the scene told NBC4 they had just parked at the Kroger across the street when they heard the gunfire. The witness called 911 after they saw someone run out of the alley while a male victim remained with a gunshot wound near his ribcage.

The victim of that shooting was transported to Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. A witness at the scene said Sasso was the victim, but police have yet to make that confirmation.