COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is hospitalized following a utility-terrain-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Hartline, 36, is being treated at Riverside Methodist Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, though he remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Hartline’s property in Liberty Township near Powell. The spokesperson also confirmed Hartline was the driver of the utility task vehicle (UTV) involved in the crash, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

Hartline, along with a second male passenger unaffiliated with the university, sustained serious injuries, according to authorities. The Ohio State athletics department said both Hartline and the other passenger’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Hartline posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, “I appreciate everyone’s support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

Ohio State’s athletics department released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property. According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening. Ohio State Department of Athletics statement on Hartline crash

The Buckeye faithful were shocked to hear the news, but are encouraged by Hartline’s prognosis.

“Obviously wishing him the best,” said Ohio State University freshman Matthew Downing. “Obviously they said it is non-life-threatening, but you just have to hope that he will be able to coach without any interferences here.”

Hartline was named offensive coordinator in January after serving as the team’s receiver coach since 2018. During his five years in that role, Hartline recruited and developed the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Paris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

“He’s done so much work for this football team already, just in my time here, and I just wish him the best,” said Ohio State University freshman Landon Dawson.

Prior to becoming a coach, Hartline played for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, going on to play seven seasons in the NFL, six with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Cleveland Browns. He returned to OSU in 2017 as a quality control coach.

“Definitely nervous for sure,” said Ohio State University junior Micah Flack. “Being a new offensive coordinator, you definitely want him to be available and be in there.”

On Saturday, the OSU football team held its annual spring game.