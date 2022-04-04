COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes is continuing as they are two weeks away from the annual intra-squad spring game on April 16 at the Horseshoe.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will have a press conference at 10:30 a.m. after the ninth spring practice of 2022.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The team is back to a closed-door setting after 1,000 students came to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to watch an open Buckeyes practice.

Day said the next two weeks, including the spring game, is when players start to separate themselves and the two-deep rosters become more clear heading into the preseason. Day said one of the players who is second on the depth chart but ready to start if needed is backup quarterback Kyle McCord.

Ryan Day on sophomore QB Kyle McCord: "He wants to be at Ohio State and he's going to be ready… When you're a backup, sometimes it feels like you're a mile away but really he's one snap away." — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 4, 2022

Speaking of quarterbacks, Day spoke about C.J. Stroud’s character and signing autographs and taking pictures for every student who wanted one after OSU’s practice Saturday.

Ryan Day on C.J. Stroud staying after practice Saturday to take a picture and sign autographs for every student: I don't see a change with him as a person… You can see his humility and how much he appreciates all the support. It says a lot about him as a person." — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 4, 2022

Day said one of Ohio State’s biggest advantages this year will be the depth at defensive line, which he says runs three-deep in being able to rotate players into the game.

But on the other side, Day said the Buckeyes need more depth on the offensive line saying only five to six players are ready to play right now but they need seven or eight options to feel comfortable.

While the Buckeyes need more options on the offensive line, they benefit from Stroud coming back for a second year and having natural talents to go along with what Day calls a tremendous football IQ.

Ryan Day compares playing QB to standing on 315 with cars flying by. "That's part of playing the position." Day said it's the only reason he was able to play QB because he wasn't as athletically gifted as other players. He adds Stroud has a knack for handling that chaos too — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 4, 2022