(WJW) — Would LeBron James have college eligibility if he went to play another sport besides basketball?

Well, he was wondering the same thing when he tweeted his thoughts on Saturday.

That got the attention of OSU’s Athletic Director who responded back with an answer and an invitation.

“If you never enrolled full-time in college and didn’t compete in the sport that you want to play after HS graduation, you could have eligibility remaining. If you professionalize in one sport, you can still be considered an amateur in another. Would love to help you!”

He’s not the only James to get collegiate attention recently. In August, Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania put their money where their mouth is and offered a scholarship to Bryce Maximus, LeBron’s middle child.