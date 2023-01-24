COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is beginning a season-defining week holding on to its program-record ranking.

The Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0) have held on to its No. 2 ranking for a second straight week in the Associated Press poll as one of three unbeaten teams left in the country (No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 LSU).

Ohio State extended its program best start on Thursday with a 30-point win over Northwestern to move to 19-0. Four Buckeyes starters scored in double-figures in the dominant victory over the Big Ten’s last place team.

This week, OSU will play two teams in the AP top-ten starting with a Monday night showdown against No. 10 Iowa at 7 p.m. in Columbus as they go for a 20-0 start to the season. On Thursday, the Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington for a huge game against No. 6 Indiana.

AP Poll (Jan. 23, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Ohio State 3 Stanford 4 LSU 5 UCONN 6 Indiana 7 Notre Dame 8 UCLA 9 Utah 10 Iowa 10 Maryland 12 Virginia Tech 13 Michigan 14 Oklahoma 15 North Carolina 16 Duke 17 Gonzaga 18 Iowa State 19 Arizona 20 NC State 21 Villanova 22 Illinois 23 Middle Tennessee State 24 Florida State 25 Colorado