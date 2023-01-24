COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is beginning a season-defining week holding on to its program-record ranking.
The Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0) have held on to its No. 2 ranking for a second straight week in the Associated Press poll as one of three unbeaten teams left in the country (No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 LSU).
Ohio State extended its program best start on Thursday with a 30-point win over Northwestern to move to 19-0. Four Buckeyes starters scored in double-figures in the dominant victory over the Big Ten’s last place team.
This week, OSU will play two teams in the AP top-ten starting with a Monday night showdown against No. 10 Iowa at 7 p.m. in Columbus as they go for a 20-0 start to the season. On Thursday, the Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington for a huge game against No. 6 Indiana.
AP Poll (Jan. 23, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Ohio State
|3
|Stanford
|4
|LSU
|5
|UCONN
|6
|Indiana
|7
|Notre Dame
|8
|UCLA
|9
|Utah
|10
|Iowa
|10
|Maryland
|12
|Virginia Tech
|13
|Michigan
|14
|Oklahoma
|15
|North Carolina
|16
|Duke
|17
|Gonzaga
|18
|Iowa State
|19
|Arizona
|20
|NC State
|21
|Villanova
|22
|Illinois
|23
|Middle Tennessee State
|24
|Florida State
|25
|Colorado