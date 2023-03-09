CHICAGO (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team survived a furious comeback attempt from Wisconsin as the Buckeyes beat the Badgers 65-57 Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Buckeyes led by as many 27 points in the second half, but Wisconsin went on a 18-2 run during an eight-minute stretch to pull within six points with 2:17 left in the game.
The Badgers missed a crucial three 30 seconds later and also missed a triple with 16 seconds left, both of which would have made it a three-point game.
Ohio State shot better than 52% from the field and were led by Sean McNeil who had a team-high 17 points. Justice Sueing added 16 points and Bruce Thornton contributed 15 points in the win.
Up next, the Buckeyes will face Iowa at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST.