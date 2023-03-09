CHICAGO (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team survived a furious comeback attempt from Wisconsin as the Buckeyes beat the Badgers 65-57 Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes led by as many 27 points in the second half, but Wisconsin went on a 18-2 run during an eight-minute stretch to pull within six points with 2:17 left in the game.

The Badgers missed a crucial three 30 seconds later and also missed a triple with 16 seconds left, both of which would have made it a three-point game.

Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit (11) loses control of the ball as Ohio State’s Felix Okpara defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men’s tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ohio State shot better than 52% from the field and were led by Sean McNeil who had a team-high 17 points. Justice Sueing added 16 points and Bruce Thornton contributed 15 points in the win.

Up next, the Buckeyes will face Iowa at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST.