COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University public address announcer Bob Kennedy, who was known as the “voice” of the Buckeyes, has died. He was 59.

The PA voice for Ohio State football for more than 20 years, Kennedy was also a PA announcer for the university’s baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s hockey games, men’s and women’s volleyball and swimming and diving. In addition, he regularly filled-in for men’s basketball games and some men’s hockey games.

Kennedy, a 1987 graduate of Otterbein University, was also a PA announcer for the Cardinals, the Columbus Clippers and worked on air at WDLR in Delaware.

“Bob Kennedy was a beloved, longtime member of the Otterbein community and the voice of Otterbein athletics,” Otterbein said on Twitter. “His big personality and kind nature will be missed by all who knew him.”

Kennedy was scheduled to announce the Ohio State baseball game Sunday afternoon against the University of Illinois but did not arrive, according to the university’s athletic department. Officials contacted local authorities to do a wellness check at his home and were informed a short while later that Kennedy had died.

“Bob had a big heart and he loved his Buckeyes,” said Jerry Emig, Associate AD for Communications. “And, he loved his PA jobs. He was a true professional at his craft and a friend to us all. He knew the local media, our administrators, coaches and student-athletes, and he certainly knew the histories well of many Ohio State sports, and he loved to talk about them.”