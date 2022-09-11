COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.

Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.

While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.

The polls had some big shake-ups after three top-ten teams lost Saturday: No. 6 Texas A&M to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame to Marshall, and No. 9 Baylor in double overtime to BYU.

Kentucky shot up to the top-ten in both polls after a huge win over Florida while Penn State joined the top-25 after beating Ohio in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Buckeyes football will resume next Saturday as OSU hosts the Toledo Rockets (2-0) in primetime from the Horseshoe.

AP Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1Georgia (53)
2Alabama (9)
3Ohio State (1)
4Michigan
5Clemson
6Oklahoma
7USC
8Oklahoma State
9Kentucky
10Arkansas
11Michigan State
12BYU
13Miami (FL)
14Utah
15Tennessee
16NC State
17Baylor
18Florida
19Wake Forest
20Ole Miss
21Texas
22Penn State
23Pittsburgh
24Texas A&M
25Oregon

Coaches Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1Alabama (39)
2Georgia (25)
3Ohio State (1)
4Clemson
5Michigan
6Oklahoma
7Oklahoma State
8USC
9Michigan State
10Kentucky
11Arkansas
12NC State
13Miami (FL)
14BYU
15Utah
16Tennessee
17Ole Miss
18Wake Forest
19Baylor
20Texas
21Florida
22Texas A&M
23Penn State
24Oregon
25Pittsburgh