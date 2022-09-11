COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls.

Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. 1 team in the AP poll.

While Alabama lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll to the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the coaches poll with the two SEC powerhouses, OSU, Clemson, and Michigan in the top-five in both polls.

The polls had some big shake-ups after three top-ten teams lost Saturday: No. 6 Texas A&M to Appalachian State, No. 8 Notre Dame to Marshall, and No. 9 Baylor in double overtime to BYU.

Kentucky shot up to the top-ten in both polls after a huge win over Florida while Penn State joined the top-25 after beating Ohio in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Buckeyes football will resume next Saturday as OSU hosts the Toledo Rockets (2-0) in primetime from the Horseshoe.

AP Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Georgia (53) 2 Alabama (9) 3 Ohio State (1) 4 Michigan 5 Clemson 6 Oklahoma 7 USC 8 Oklahoma State 9 Kentucky 10 Arkansas 11 Michigan State 12 BYU 13 Miami (FL) 14 Utah 15 Tennessee 16 NC State 17 Baylor 18 Florida 19 Wake Forest 20 Ole Miss 21 Texas 22 Penn State 23 Pittsburgh 24 Texas A&M 25 Oregon

Coaches Poll (SEP. 11, 2022)

1 Alabama (39) 2 Georgia (25) 3 Ohio State (1) 4 Clemson 5 Michigan 6 Oklahoma 7 Oklahoma State 8 USC 9 Michigan State 10 Kentucky 11 Arkansas 12 NC State 13 Miami (FL) 14 BYU 15 Utah 16 Tennessee 17 Ole Miss 18 Wake Forest 19 Baylor 20 Texas 21 Florida 22 Texas A&M 23 Penn State 24 Oregon 25 Pittsburgh