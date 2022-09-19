COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a 3-0 start in 2022 and fresh off a resounding 56-point win over Toledo, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its spot in the coaches poll.
OSU (3-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the third week in a row. The Buckeyes once again received one first-place vote in each poll as Georgia, Alabama, OSU, Michigan, and Clemson make up the top five in both rankings.
Week three in college football went by the book across most of the country with the biggest upset happening in Seattle where Michigan State fell to Washington 39-28. The Spartans dropped out of the AP rankings while the Huskies moved up to No. 18.
After a perfect non-conference season, Big Ten play is upon the Scarlet & Grey as the Buckeyes welcome the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.
AP Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (59)
|2
|Alabama (3)
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|4
|Michigan
|5
|Clemson
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|USC
|8
|Kentucky
|9
|Oklahoma State
|10
|Arkansas
|11
|Tennessee
|12
|NC State
|13
|Utah
|14
|Penn State
|15
|Oregon
|16
|Ole Miss
|17
|Baylor
|18
|Washington
|19
|BYU
|20
|Florida
|21
|Wake Forest
|22
|Texas
|23
|Texas A&M
|24
|Pittsburgh
|25
|Miami (FL)
Coaches Poll (SEP. 18, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (40)
|2
|Alabama (24)
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|4
|Michigan
|5
|Clemson
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|USC
|8
|Oklahoma State
|9
|Kentucky
|10
|Arkansas
|11
|NC State
|12
|Tennessee
|13
|Ole Miss
|14
|Utah
|15
|Penn State
|16
|Wake Forest
|17
|Baylor
|18
|Oregon
|19
|Texas
|20
|Texas A&M
|21
|Michigan State
|22
|Florida
|23
|BYU
|24
|Washington
|25
|Miami (FL)