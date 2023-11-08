COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 19-point win over Rutgers, the Ohio State Buckeyes kept its top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State has been ranked No. 1 by the playoff committee in the second rankings of the 2023 season. It is the second straight week the Buckeyes sit in the top spot.

The top four remained identical to last week with the Buckeyes ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 Florida State. The Bulldogs had a top-15 win last Saturday over Missouri, the Wolverines cruised past Purdue, and Florida State took care of Pittsburgh.

If the season ended today, the Buckeyes would play Florida State in a semifinal. The semifinals will be played on New Year’s Day 2024 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be on Jan. 8 in Houston.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 7, 2023)

1 Ohio State 2 Georgia 3 Michigan 4 Florida State

Ohio State will look to improve to 10-0 as they host Michigan State on Saturday in primetime from Ohio Stadium. That game will be broadcast on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Rivals Michigan face by far its toughest test of the season as they travel to No. 10 Penn State for a noon game. The Seminoles will welcome rivals Miami at 3:30 p.m. while Georgia is set to host No. 9 Ole Miss in primetime.

The first two teams out of the playoff are No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.

5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Ole Miss 10 Penn State 11 Louisville 12 Oregon State 13 Tennessee 14 Missouri 15 Oklahoma State 16 Kansas 17 Oklahoma 18 Utah 19 LSU 20 Notre Dame 21 Arizona 22 Iowa 23 Tulane 24 North Carolina 25 Kansas State