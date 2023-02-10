COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has the date and prices set for its spring exhibition football game, and tickets are on sale.

The department said Thursday it would offer $7 general admission tickets for the Saturday, April 15 LiFEsports Spring Game beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The preseason chance to see the Buckeyes take the field at Ohio Stadium will also have $15 and $30 tickets available.

Parking on the day of the game will be free, according to Ohio State’s athletics department.

The game will be Buckeye fans’ first chance to see quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown compete in the new year, the department said. Both are in the running to take over for starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who declared for the NFL Draft in January.

Kickoff for the spring game is set for 12 p.m. Fans can bookmark this link to order tickets beginning Friday.