UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Paetyn Levis and Jennifer Gardiner each scored in the second period and Ohio State beat Yale 2-1 to advance to its first NCAA Frozen Four championship game.

Ohio State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the first time in the 23 years of the program, will face Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.

Northeastern’s Chloe Aurard (12) takes a shot on goal past Minnesota-Duluth’s Brenna Fuhrman (20) during the third period of an NCAA college women’s Frozen Four semifinal hockey game Friday, March 18, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State’s Jennifer Gardiner (12) attempts to get around Yale’s Greta Skarzynski (7) to take a shot on Yale goalie Gianna Meloni (32) during the second period of an NCAA college women’s Frozen Four semifinal hockey game Friday, March 18, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Ohio State’s Hadley Hartmetz (6) and Yale’s Anna Bargman (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NCAA college women’s Frozen Four semifinal hockey game Friday, March 18, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Minnesota Duluth needed two overtimes to beat Northeastern for its first Frozen Four championship game in 12 years.