MUNCIE, Ind. (WCMH) — Yet another Ohio State athletics team claimed a conference title in the 2022-23 season and it’s a first in five years for the sport.

The Buckeyes men’s volleyball team claimed the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association conference title Saturday night in Muncie with a four-set win over top-seed Ball State in the final. The final score was 27-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19.

The three-seeded Buckeyes’ upset over the Cardinals secured the team’s first MIVA title since 2018 and the 18th in program history. The win gives Ohio State its 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation.

Fourth-year head coach Kevin Burch and his side will play in the opening round in Fairfax, Va. against King University on April 30 at 6 p.m. Should the Buckeyes win, they would play Penn State in the quarterfinals on May 2. The bracket consists of seven teams with the semifinals and title game scheduled for May 4-6 in Fairfax.

Ohio State has won three men’s volleyball national championships with its last title coming in 2017 when the Buckeyes beat BYU in front of a home crowd at St. John Arena. Columbus is scheduled to host the 2025 men’s volleyball semifinals and final.