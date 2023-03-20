COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State women’s hockey fell short of repeating as the NCAA national champions, dropping a close game to Wisconsin 1-0 Sunday.

The Buckeyes, 2022’s national champions, finish the season with a 34-6-2 record. Sunday’s game marks the first time in 57 games that the Buckeyes have been shut out.

The Badgers scored the game’s only goal when Kirsten Simms found the back of the goal at 13:28 into the first period. Simms also scored the game-winner back in February against the Buckeyes, OSU’s first and only loss to Wisconsin this season until Sunday.

Cami Kronish had 31 saves for Wisconsin and was named the Frozen Four’s most outstanding player.

Coming into Sunday’s game as the No. 1 seed in the Frozen Four tournament, Ohio State paved its path to the final by beating Northwestern 3-0 Friday, while Wisconsin beat Minnesota in overtime, 3-2.

Ohio State finishes the season with a 4-2 record against the Badgers, with the first loss coming in overtime on Feb. 18.

The win gives Wisconsin its seventh national title, the last coming in 2021.