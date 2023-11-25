ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — Ohio State has fallen to Michigan for a third straight year as the Buckeyes fell 30-24 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to conclude its regular season. It is the first time since 1995-97 that the Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes in three consecutive games.

“We’re all disappointed,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “We know what this game means to so many people. To come up short is crushing because you invest your whole year in it. There is a locker room in there that’s devastated.”

With the defeat, OSU finishes the regular season 11-1 for a second consecutive year and will not play for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines will take on Iowa next Saturday in Indianapolis as they look to win its third consecutive conference title and make the College Football Playoff for another season.

OSU will have to hope for a mixture of results during next weekend’s conference championship games to squeeze their way into the final four-team College Football Playoff. Unlike last year, the path to playoff is much more complex for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes never led during the game as Michigan got on the board early in the first quarter after a Kyle McCord interception put Michigan seven yards away from the end zone. The Wolverines opened the scoring with a 4th and goal run from Blake Corum for a touchdown.

“To be honest, there are not a lot of words to say in a moment like this,” said McCord. “It’s just one of those games where you put everything in and it hurts to come up short.”

After trading scores through the second and third quarters, the Wolverines took the lead late in the third quarter with a 22-yard Corum touchdown run. Michigan never looked back and took a six-point lead with just 1:05 to go.

This set up McCord for another chance at a last-gasp heroic touchdown drive. After a few long passing plays and getting into Michigan territory, he threw his second interception of the game that sealed the Michigan victory. With the defeat, OSU once again does not control its own destiny for a playoff spot.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)kk is pressured by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is stopped by Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Ja’Den McBurrows #18 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Fans watch during the first quarter in the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines scrambles against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Steele Chambers #22 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

1st Quarter

Buckeyes go three-and-out to start: After two TreVeyon Henderson runs, Ohio State could not convert on 3rd and 4 with Emeka Egbuka dropping a Kyle McCord pass.

Wolverines punt on first drive: The Buckeyes defense got off to the same start as the Wolverines, forcing a three-and-out and only allowing five yards.

OSU punts after maiden first down: On its second drive, the Buckeyes got its opening first down on a dump pass from McCord to Henderson. A screen pass to Xavier Johnson on 3rd and 10 fell a yard short from continuing the drive.

Michigan can’t move the chains on second drive: The Wolverines offense went three-and-out again after runs from Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy only went for eight yards.

McCord throws interception deep in own territory: The first play of OSU’s third drive was the game’s first turnover. McCord threw to a slanting Marvin Harrison Jr. and the pass was intercepted by Michigan’s Will Johnson to get into the red zone.

Wolverines capitalize with Corum touchdown: The interception put Michigan at the Ohio State seven-yard line. The Wolverines used the short field to score the first touchdown as Corum dove in on a 4th and goal right at the goal line. Michigan 7, Ohio State 0

Buckeyes respond with field goal: OSU had its best drive on offense with McCord finding Marvin Harrison Jr. on a third down for a 24-yard gain. The Buckeyes ended the drive with a 43-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding put them on the board. Ohio State 3, Michigan 7

2nd Quarter

Michigan TD extends lead after long drive: The Wolverines extended its lead after a masterful 14-play, 75-yard drive that included two 4th down conversions. McCarthy found Roman Wilson from 22 yards out for a touchdown on 3rd and 10. Michigan 14, Ohio State 3

Egbuka scores first Buckeyes touchdown: Ohio State got the response it needed after going down 11 points. An 8-lay, 73-yard drive was highlighted by a 32-yard catch by Cade Stover and a simple three-yard TD catch by Egbuka. Ohio State 10, Michigan 14

Hall Jr. sack stops Michigan in its tracks: The Buckeyes momentum increase continued after a Mike Hall Jr. sacked McCarthy on a 3rd and 5. Michigan did execute a big punt as Tommy Doman pinned OSU at its own two-yard line.

Buckeyes miss field goal to go into halftime: McCord unleashed the biggest play of the first half with a 42-yard throw to Harrison Jr. from the OSU 14-yard line. Fielding came on and missed a 52-yard field goal just wide to the left.

3rd Quarter

Wolverines nail FG to open second-half: The first drive of the third quarter lasted only five plays for Michigan, would went up seven points after a 50-yard field goal from James Turner. Michigan 17, Ohio State 10

Henderson ties the game for Ohio State: The Buckeyes punched the Wolverines with a stream of runs on a 12-play drive that included nine running plays. Henderson punched it in from three yards out with the extra points tying things up. Ohio State 17, Michigan 17

Michigan lineman suffers serious leg injury: During Michigan’s second drive of the third quarter, offensive lineman Zak Zinter suffered a leg injury with 2:19 left in the quarter. He was taken off with a full leg cast on a stretcher.

Corum’s 2nd touchdown gives Michigan lead back: The play after Zinter’s injury, Corum ran from the left side for a 22-yard rushing touchdown. His second TD of the game regained the lead for the Wolverines. Michigan 24, Ohio State 17

Buckeyes go three-and-out: The crowd in Ann Arbor raised its volume as OSU could not muster a first down on the following drive.

4th Quarter

Wolverines go up double-digits after FG: Michigan opened the final quarter with a gutsy trick play as running back Donovan Edwards threw a 34-yard pass to Colston Loveland. That set up a 38-yard field goal for Turner. Michigan 27, Ohio State 17

Harrison Jr. touchdown inches OSU closer: The Buckeyes responded with a fast and efficient eight-play drive that ended with a 14-yard catch-and-run from Harrison Jr. into the end zone. Ohio State 24, Michigan 27

Michigan gains six-point lead with 1:05 to go: The Wolverines killed a majority of the clock and forced the Buckeyes to waste all three timeouts. A 37-yard field goal from Turner gave the Wolverines a six-point lead with 65 seconds to go. Michigan 30, Ohio State 24

McCord throws interception on final drive: With just one minute on the clock, McCord needed to execute another last-second drive to win the game. After a few big passing plays, the Buckeyes quarterback threw an interception to end the game