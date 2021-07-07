Gene Smith: Ohio State plans to have full capacity and tailgating for football this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the university is planning to have full capacity at Ohio Stadium along with tailgating for football this fall.

“We anticipate a full house and are working toward that,” Smith told NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley.

Back on June 1, Smith said he hoped OSU would be able to reach full capacity. The Buckeyes held their spring game in front of a limited crowd on April 17.

Ohio State’s first home game will be a big one when the Buckeyes host Oregon on Sept. 11 at noon.

Invoicing for season tickets holders also started on June 1, including those who rolled over funds from the 2020 season. Deposits are now being accepted for new season ticket holders.

Ohio State is moving to mobile-only ticketing for all events. Fans can access their ticket online, transfer to family and friends, utilize Buckeyes TicketExchange, or donate tickets to charity.