COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered its fourth loss in its last five games with a defeat to the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins 90-54. The recent slump has put OSU at its lowest national ranking since preseason.

The Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4) dropped down to No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll, its lowest ranking since being ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll back in October. OSU has also lost its hold of the top of the Big Ten with the three ranked teams that have beaten them — Indiana, Iowa, and Maryland — all ahead of the Buckeyes.

On Wednesday, the Scarlet & Grey routed Wisconsin 90-67 in Madison to get its 20th win of the season. They were led by guard Taylor Thierry who scored 25 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the win. OSU then could not get past the Terps in the 36-point loss, its worst of the season.

A big positive note on Sunday was the return of star senior guard Jacy Sheldon, who has been sidelined most the season with an injury.

Of the Buckeyes’ five games left in the 2022-23 regular season, three of them are against teams currently in the top-20. Ohio State will host Minnesota on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in its only game of the week.

AP Poll (Feb. 6, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Indiana 3 LSU 4 UCONN 5 Iowa 6 Stanford 7 Utah 8 Maryland 9 Duke 10 Notre Dame 11 Virginia Tech 12 Michigan 13 Ohio State 14 North Carolina 15 Villanova 16 Oklahoma 17 Arizona 18 UCLA 19 Florida State 20 Texas 21 Iowa State 22 NC State 23 Gonzaga 24 South Florida 25 Colorado